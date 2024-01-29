Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
AMAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley cut Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $28.15.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.
