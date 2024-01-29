Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Altimmune Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 1,945,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
