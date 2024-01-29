Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 200,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

