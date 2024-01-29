Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

