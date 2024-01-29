Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Allstate

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.