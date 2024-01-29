Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson Acquires 5,000 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 5,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,457.43).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Allianz Technology Trust stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 322.50 ($4.10). 497,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,685. Allianz Technology Trust has a one year low of GBX 206.42 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 328 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.71.
About Allianz Technology Trust
