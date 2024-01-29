Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY23 guidance at $7.75-8.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

