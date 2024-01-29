Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 264,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 288,563 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.