Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN opened at $264.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.