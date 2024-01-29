Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Head to Head Analysis

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 183.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $215.07 million 5.46 $57.63 million $19.37 11.86 Equinix $7.26 billion 10.48 $704.34 million $9.30 87.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.1% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07% Equinix 10.95% 7.34% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alexander’s and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 7 7 1 2.60

Equinix has a consensus price target of $839.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

