Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
