Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
