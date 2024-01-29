Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

