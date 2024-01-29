Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $260.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

