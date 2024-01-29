AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 152,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,621. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.