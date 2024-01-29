AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 152,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,621. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.
