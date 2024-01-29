AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 662,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 816.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. 82,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,709. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.06.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

