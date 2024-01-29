Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 949,750 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $819,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,936,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,838,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.09.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

