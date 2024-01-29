Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 4.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. 220,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,097. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

