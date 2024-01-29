Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,721 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 153,522 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Adobe worth $1,001,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $627.53. 1,707,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $636.25. The company has a market cap of $283.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

