Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 371,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 538,757 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

