Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $168.25. 1,225,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.