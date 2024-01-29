Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.44. 4,426,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,792. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.