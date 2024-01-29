Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $96.18. 3,927,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.