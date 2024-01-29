Addison Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KBWB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.