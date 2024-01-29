Addison Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

NASDAQ BSMV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

