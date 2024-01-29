Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

