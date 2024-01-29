Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 185.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,909. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.