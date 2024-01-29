Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 75,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

