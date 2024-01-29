Addison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,689. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

