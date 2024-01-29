Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,199,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 292,578 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,106. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

