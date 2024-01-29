AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 203,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $968.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

