Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Position Boosted by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 4.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 271,072 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,467,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,121. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.