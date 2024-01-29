Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average of $179.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

