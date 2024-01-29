Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. 3,008,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,163. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

