Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 379.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 631,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 499,414 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.
RSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.58. 3,123,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
