Account Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Account Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 9.3% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 178,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 96,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.