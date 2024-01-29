Acala Token Price Hits $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and $2.74 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,999.76 or 0.99997972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011248 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00202330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08165352 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,687,894.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

