abrdn plc Purchases 3,513 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NKE opened at $102.75 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

