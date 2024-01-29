abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $59,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $209.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

