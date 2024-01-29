abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $89,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

