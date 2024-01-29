abrdn plc Has $71.36 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476,070 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.89% of Tetra Tech worth $71,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $161.44 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.