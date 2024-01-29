abrdn plc Has $67.65 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $67,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $289.88 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.