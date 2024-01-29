abrdn plc Has $107.10 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $107,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $883.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $825.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $565.22 and a 12 month high of $883.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

