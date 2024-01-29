abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 238,243 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $361.36 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.95 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

