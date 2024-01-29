abrdn plc Buys 103,788 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,788 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.21% of Welltower worth $93,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

