abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.34% of Waters worth $55,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Waters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.16. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.98. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

