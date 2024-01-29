abrdn plc Acquires 544,451 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $77,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

