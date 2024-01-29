ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

