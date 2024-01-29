ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.92

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 29838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABVX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

