AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 159,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. 4,654,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,630. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

