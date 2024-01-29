89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 6.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.81. 280,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,004,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 403.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

